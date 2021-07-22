BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$62.23. BCE shares last traded at C$61.71, with a volume of 2,385,357 shares.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.91. The stock has a market cap of C$55.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.3900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.99%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

