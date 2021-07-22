BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its position in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 2.51% of BCLS Acquisition worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLSA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,133. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

