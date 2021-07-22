Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.99 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $2,846.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022696 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001296 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

