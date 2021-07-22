Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BZH opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $549.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

