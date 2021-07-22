Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Down to $17.56

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $16.98. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 1,423 shares.

BZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

