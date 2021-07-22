BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 43,695 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $5,779,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,713,725.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $15.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.73. 227,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,258. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.63. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $204.17 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 71.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BeiGene by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.63.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.