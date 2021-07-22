BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $4,971,093.12 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00.

BGNE stock traded up $15.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.73. 227,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $204.17 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.63.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

