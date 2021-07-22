Bella Protocol Hits Market Cap of $47.20 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $47.20 million and approximately $17.95 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00004606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

