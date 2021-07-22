Belt (BELT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00107769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,263.07 or 1.00215022 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

