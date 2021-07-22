Belt Finance (BELT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.17 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $49.19 million and $2.17 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.74 or 0.00033507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00106527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00140521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,057.34 or 1.00033381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,580,558 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

