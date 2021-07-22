Benchmark Protocol Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003980 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $114,603.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 16,541,787 coins and its circulating supply is 7,622,237 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

