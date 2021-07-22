Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $9.00 on Thursday, hitting $730.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $680.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $723.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

