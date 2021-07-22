Berenberg Bank Reiterates CHF 25 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 25 target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 33 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 29.75.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.