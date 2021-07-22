Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells $729,585.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 399,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.23. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

