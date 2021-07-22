Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells $729,585.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00.
Shares of BLI stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 399,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.23. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
