Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Berkeley Lights worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $25,926,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLI opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

