Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce $11.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.69 billion and the lowest is $11.47 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $9.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $49.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.55 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $50.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

