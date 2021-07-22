BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00858208 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

