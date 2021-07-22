Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 6.57% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $47,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,654,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,481,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.81. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,220 shares of company stock worth $6,150,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

