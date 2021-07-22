BiFi (BIFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,673.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $62,673.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BiFi has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00243856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00034266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001527 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

