Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.45. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 3,700 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.94.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.