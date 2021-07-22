BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $325,000.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $326,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $423,410.13.

On Monday, June 21st, Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.76. 630,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,974. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.