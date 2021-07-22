BIKI (BIKI) One Day Volume Hits $367,038.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. BIKI has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $367,038.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.00848409 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.