Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 25,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $4,961,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.04. 697,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,631. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $204.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -247.61 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.39.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.