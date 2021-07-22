Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.76. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 71,301 shares changing hands.

BPTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bio-Path by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

