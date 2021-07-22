BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce $42.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $36.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $175.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.31 million to $178.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $212.97 million, with estimates ranging from $209.50 million to $218.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,956 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth $7,518,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $375.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.