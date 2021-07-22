BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,923 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 92,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $375.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

