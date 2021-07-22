Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.50-19.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65-10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.64 billion.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $322.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.47.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.10.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.