Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $430.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.47. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

