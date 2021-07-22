BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells $114,508.90 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $114,508.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Marcus Schulz sold 240 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,975.20.

BLFS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. 81,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,958. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.