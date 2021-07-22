Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 339,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 386,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15.

Bionomics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNOEF)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

