BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of BNTX traded up $21.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.94. 231,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $261.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of -1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

