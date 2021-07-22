BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.
Shares of BNTX traded up $21.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.94. 231,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $261.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of -1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
