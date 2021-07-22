BioPassport Token Market Cap Hits $7.63 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $7.63 million and $160,583.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00888875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.