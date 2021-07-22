Bitball Treasure Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $97.64 or 0.00305785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $43.94 million and approximately $472,366.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

