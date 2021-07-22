BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $78,794.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.19 or 0.00883426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.