bitCNY Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $650,785.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00143731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,643.26 or 0.99992959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

