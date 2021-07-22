BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $29,089.33 and approximately $16.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00617563 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001032 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.