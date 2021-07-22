Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Achieves Market Cap of $472.84 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $25.46 or 0.00078933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $472.84 million and $21.32 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,253.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.63 or 0.01369261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.00383157 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003578 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000206 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

