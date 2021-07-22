Bitcoin Cash Price Down 2.6% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $441.63 or 0.01368420 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.30 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,273.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00383266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00078698 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003575 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000206 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 98% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,796,500 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

