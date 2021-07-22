Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $84,953.46 and $116.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00023093 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003714 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001345 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.