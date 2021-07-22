Bitcoin Classic Tops One Day Volume of $69.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $86,185.81 and $69.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021148 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003449 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001308 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.