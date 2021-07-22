Bitcoin Plus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92,103.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $92,103.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $9.15 or 0.00028248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001047 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001329 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 163,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

