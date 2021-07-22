Bitcoin Rhodium Price Tops $2.09 on Exchanges (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars.

