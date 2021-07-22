Bitcoinus Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,477.04 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,186.56 or 0.99986480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00053040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.