BitCore (BTX) Trading 62.6% Higher This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $841,591.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,316.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,025.22 or 0.06266837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.28 or 0.01368577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00372407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00134209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00617563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00382944 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00299054 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

