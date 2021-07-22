Bithao (BHAO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.64 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Bithao has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and $2.64 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.46 or 0.00833900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Bithao

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

