BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.40 or 0.00883139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

