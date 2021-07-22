Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $52,956.55 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00252045 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,208,601 coins and its circulating supply is 10,208,597 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

