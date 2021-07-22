BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $44.97 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.