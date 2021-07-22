BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on BB. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 867.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 335,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BlackBerry by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.