BlackCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,456.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $27,456.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,793,548 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

